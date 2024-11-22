Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,004 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $323,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $904,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

