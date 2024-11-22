Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

NTZ opened at $4.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 1.13% of Natuzzi as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

