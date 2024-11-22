Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 613347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

