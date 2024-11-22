Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Lydia W. Thomas Sells 10,791 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $263,300.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.6 %

MWA stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 162,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. TD Cowen lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

