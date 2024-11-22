Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Icon Wealth Advisors LLC

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1,532.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $19,694,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $494.82 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.09 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.38. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

