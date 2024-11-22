Morgan Stanley Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $143.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.31.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.73. 87,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57.

In related news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

