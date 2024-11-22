Moran Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

