Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 979 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $168.08 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day moving average is $143.49.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

