Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after buying an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after buying an additional 1,010,876 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Realty Income by 410.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 765,048 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 54.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,140,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 755,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

