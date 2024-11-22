Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,678,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 76,452.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,168,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in KLA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 6,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,397,000 after buying an additional 235,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $631.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $527.11 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $712.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.