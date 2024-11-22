Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,678,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 76,452.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,168,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in KLA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in KLA by 6,188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,397,000 after buying an additional 235,597 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $631.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $527.11 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $712.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.85.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.