Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,265,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,480,000 after buying an additional 92,013 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,868,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,286,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $214.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.10 and a 12-month high of $216.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

