Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 128.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 50.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,077,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,408,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

