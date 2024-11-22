Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.63. 2,720,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 4,786,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Moderna Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 10,687.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 316,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Moderna by 201.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 274,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 183,407 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

