Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,200 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $205.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.19. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

