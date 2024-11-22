Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 675 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,282,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,779,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TDG opened at $1,240.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $949.99 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,361.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.48.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,461.82.

View Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.