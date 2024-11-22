Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,770,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $340.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.46. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.02.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

