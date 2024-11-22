Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 2,532 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 16.0% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 108,140 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 394.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after buying an additional 452,728 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 464.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 680,820 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.38.

Shares of ADSK opened at $315.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

