Mizuho Securities USA LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $143.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $192,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,674.38. The trade was a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

