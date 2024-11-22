Michelmersh Brick’s (MBH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Michelmersh Brick Trading Down 1.0 %

About Michelmersh Brick

Shares of Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £96.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,310.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. Michelmersh Brick has a 1 year low of GBX 80.57 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.65 ($1.41).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, together its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers extruded wirecut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone colour blends in rustic, dragwire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; prefabricated brick components under the FabSpeed brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various colours and textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

