Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA VOT opened at $265.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $266.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.28.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
