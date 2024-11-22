Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $77.09 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 157,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,091,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 16.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 40,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,903,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $505.17 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $515.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.47 and a 200-day moving average of $476.22.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

