Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

