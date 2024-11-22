Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBINN traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $22.62. 6,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

