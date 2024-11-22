Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,236,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,692.64. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $172,122.85.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

