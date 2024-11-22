Melissa Baird Sells 58,750 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,236,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 630,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,692.64. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 7th, Melissa Baird sold 58,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $1,149,737.50.
  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Melissa Baird sold 11,749 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $172,122.85.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Bank of America lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.