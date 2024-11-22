Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $814,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,062,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,371,000 after acquiring an additional 122,676 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,581 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,043,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,085,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,936,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,735,000 after buying an additional 389,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

NYSE APD opened at $328.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

