Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 98,406 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,014,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $630,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Intuit by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Intuit by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.06.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $679.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $557.29 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

