Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.92.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $196.23 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,774,948,000 after acquiring an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,473 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,147,603,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $912,508,000 after buying an additional 39,953 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.