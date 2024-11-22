Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $305.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $265.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.50. The company has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $196.23 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,877,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.