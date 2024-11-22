Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . 858,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 478,996 shares.The stock last traded at $11.22 and had previously closed at $10.95.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 153.2% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,823,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 1,103,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 304,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 196.9% during the third quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 230,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 152,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

