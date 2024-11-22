Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 300,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,499,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAAC shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $539.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAAC. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth $48,907,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth $10,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 426,419 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 547,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 15.8% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,376,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

