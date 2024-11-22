Lisk Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $164.27 million and $38.69 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001095 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000454 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000577 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,833,262 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.