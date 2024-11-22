Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Lisata Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of LSTA stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,944. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.22.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
