Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.70 and last traded at $98.49, with a volume of 85595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

LMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Limbach from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Limbach Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Limbach’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $433,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,557,580. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Limbach by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

