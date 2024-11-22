Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,904 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Li Auto by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Li Auto by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

NASDAQ LI opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

