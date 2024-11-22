Lenovo Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
Lenovo Group Trading Up 3.8 %
OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.58.
