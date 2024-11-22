Lenovo Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Lenovo Group Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:LNVGF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

