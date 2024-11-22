Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Sells $448,261.10 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $448,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,870.12. This trade represents a 10.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,241. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 128,026 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

