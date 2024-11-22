Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Receives $142.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRRO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of KRRO stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54. Korro Bio has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $0.29. Equities research analysts forecast that Korro Bio will post -9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio in the second quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korro Bio by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

