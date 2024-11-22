KonPay Price Up 19% Over Last Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a total market cap of $864,926.93 and $544,717.83 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

