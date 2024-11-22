Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KSS

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $16.42 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 49,209 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Kohl’s by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,923,000 after buying an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.