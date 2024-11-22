Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.21 and last traded at $128.45, with a volume of 121785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Kirby Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Kirby’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,637,043.54. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 2,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $361,018.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,131.20. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,596 shares of company stock worth $7,515,760 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

