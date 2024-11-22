King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 197 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 60.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.2 %

WING stock opened at $337.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average of $382.99. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.27 and a 12-month high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.74.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

