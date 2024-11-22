Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $98.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $105.44.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Northeast Bank by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.