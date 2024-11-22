JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.06.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.87. 2,827,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $127.53 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 97.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

