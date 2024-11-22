JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 98,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 35,745 shares.The stock last traded at $99.86 and had previously closed at $99.47.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2,627.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 131,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 126,963 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

