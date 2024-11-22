JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $34.85. 141,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 478,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on YY shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

JOYY Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $565.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 22,728.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Articles

