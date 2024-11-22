J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Plans $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

J&J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $167.61 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $133.23 and a twelve month high of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.69.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.25). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

