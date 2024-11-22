Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 12977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.43.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

