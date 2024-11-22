J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 617.50 ($7.77), with a volume of 22685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614.50 ($7.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

J D Wetherspoon Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £759.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,575.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 683.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 728.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from J D Wetherspoon’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. J D Wetherspoon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,076.92%.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

