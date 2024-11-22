Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Ituran Location and Control has raised its dividend by an average of 41.5% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ITRN stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,632. The company has a market cap of $575.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $30.00.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.42%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

