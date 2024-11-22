iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Company Profile

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

